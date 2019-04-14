This undated booking photo from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Austin Smith. Smith has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, two of his young daughters and a man who the suspect thought was romantically involved with his wife, police said Friday, April 12, 2019. Smith was booked on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)