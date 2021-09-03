WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The homeowner who killed a homeless man who allegedly broke into his Webster Groves home will not be charged.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said no charges were filed in the fatal shooting of Brian Vazquez on Aug. 13.
"These cases are never easy in the sense that any death is tragic. But based on the facts as we know them, this is clearly a case of an individual protecting his home (and family) from an intruder,” he said. “There has been some speculation in the media as to the mental state of the intruder, but even if true, this would have little weight on the homeowner's ability to protect his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."
According to police, Vazquez entered a rear door of a home in the 1400 block of Grant just before 3 a.m. The homeowner was armed with a shotgun and reportedly shot Vazquez when he did not comply with verbal commands to leave the home. The 43-year-old, who was homeless, died after being taken to the hospital.
"I would have done the same," neighbor Greg O'Brien said. He woke up to the incident. "That's the first thing I did when I heard my dogs go crazy, I grabbed my handgun."
O'Brien said this type of crime isn't common in this neighborhood. "Never, never that I've heard of."
