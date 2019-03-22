JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Weeks before her big day, a bride-to-be has to start the wedding planning all over again after a thief stole what she calls her wedding bag.
Someone broke into Madilyn Lewis’ unlocked Honda Civic this week while it was parked outside of her home on Wedde Road in Barnhart.
Lewis said the bag is useless to strangers but priceless to her.
“You could clearly see into it,” Lewis said. “You could see all that it was, binders, spreadsheets, wedding planners and receipts.”
Lewis said her mother’s car and two other cars on her property were also broken into. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the thieves hit another car down the street.
“I got so upset because that had nothing of value to anybody except me and my fiance,” Lewis said. “It had everything I needed. We have to completely start over.”
Her big day is on May 18. Lewis only has a few weeks to scramble everything together once again.
