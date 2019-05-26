Memorial Day: 90. Sunny, breezy, hot and humid. An isolated afternoon storm is possible but most areas remain dry. Wind Southwest 15-20 mph. Winds SW 15-20.
Tonight: 69. Partly cloudy, mild and a bit muggy. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: 88. Mostly sunny, hot, humid and dry during the day. Rain and storms likely late Tuesday night, mainly after midnight. These storms may be strong to severe.
