ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- I’m not a film critic and I couldn’t tell you the last time I held a comic book in my hands. But, like millions of Americans, I’ve been sucked in.
Marvel’s multi-movie magic has successfully cast its spell on me and, honestly, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Now, that ride is over.
I was invited to a screening of “Avengers: Endgame” this week. I’ll do my best not to spoil too much, but be warned: stop reading now if you want to know absolutely nothing about this film!
I’m not saying I openly sobbed inside the Marcus Des Peres Cinema, but I’ll admit to getting misty during the very first scene of the film. Five seconds in, I could already predict the scene’s outcome , but that didn’t matter. My eyes still welled up as the action unfolded.
That’s part of the magic of this film. Devoted fans will occasionally see what’s coming, but, thanks to powerful storytelling, those fans will still feel all the feels.
After about six or seven, I lost count of the number of times I wiped away a tear throughout the course of the three-hour movie, but enough about my soft-hearted wimpiness.
As the film continues, we learn that mankind is still reeling from Thanos’ so-called “Snapture” at the end of “Infinity War.” Half of humanity has been wiped out. The Avengers are splintered. Some were wiped away by Thanos’ snap. Others aren’t even on Earth.
Tony Stark aka Iron Man is adrift in space with dwindling supplies and no hope of rescue. I assumed (based partly on what I could see in the trailers) that Stark would somehow be reunited with his fellow Avengers, and I was very curious as to how the movie’s writers would choose to pull this off.
As for this plot point, I’ll simply say… I loved it! I think it was the perfect way to bring Iron Man home. Stark’s return to Earth leads to one of the most contentious moments in the film: the reunion of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers aka Captain America.
If you’ve seen the previous films, you know that these two are not exactly on the friendliest of terms. Watching Robert Downey Jr.aka Tony Stark and Chris Evans aka Captain America go toe-to-toe was everything I wanted it to be.
Downey seems particularly strong throughout the film, pouring his heart and soul into a character that he built from the ground up.
Matching Downey’s intensity was Scarlett Johansson, who returns in her role as Black Widow. She gets more than her fair share of screen time in a film packed with star power, but she captivates! She brings real emotion to the screen as her character faces her strongest challenge yet: moving on.
Have your tissues ready for an extremely emotional scene between Johansson and Jeremy Renner, who returns in his role as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye.
If this one doesn’t punch you in the gut, you have no soul!
The acting, the score (both new and familiar), the timeline, the return of some of my favorite characters from past movies - these are all things that should be applauded. But there were also some elements in this film that I had a hard time swallowing.
Without giving away any critical details, I will tell you that the Avengers embark on a series of missions to undo the damage that Thanos has done.
While those adventures offer all the edge-of-your seat thrills you would expect, I didn’t like the method used at the core of their plan. It seemed contrived and, frankly, unoriginal. I was hoping for better from the geniuses at Marvel Studios.
From a technical standpoint, I was a bit let down by some of the special effects and CG-animation in the film. I think I was spoiled by the incredibly life-like Thanos presented to us in “Infinity War.” The latest version of the Hulk, for example, feels less “real” than Thanos did in the previous film. It almost felt as if another three months of post-production work would’ve done this film some good.
Don’t get me wrong. In any other context, the effects would have been off-the-charts amazing, but Marvel has become a victim of its own success. They set the bar extremely high in “Infinity War,” and I feel like they failed to reach that same level in “Endgame.”
Even with its three-hour runtime, "Endgame" seems a bit rushed at certain moments, particularly toward the climax. The fast pace sucks a level of emotion out of what should be some of the most moving moments of the film.
Finally, it’s almost as if the movie has three or four different endings. I understand there are a lot of moving parts here, and that there are seemingly endless plotlines to tie up, but the end of the film felt a bit disjointed to me.
All things considered, “Avengers: Endgame” is an epic and fitting finale to an amazing series of films. I doubt I’ll ever see a multi-film collaboration like this again.
Most fans will love it and will walk away feeling satisfied. Others will be left wanting more.
For me, this final chapter falls just below the high standard that “Infinity War” set. That being said, it’s still an amazing movie, and I encourage you to see it on the largest screen possible!I’m certain I’ll see it at least once more before it leaves theaters.
As I mentioned at the onset, this ride is over.
Dr. Strange said it best: “We’re in the endgame now.”
