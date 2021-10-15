Around 97% of teachers in the St. Louis Public Schools are vaccinated against COVID-19, the teachers union tells News 4.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Around 97% of teachers in the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) are vaccinated against COVID-19, the teachers union tells News 4.

Friday is the deadline for district employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. The district says those are not vaccinated can start the vaccination process by Friday night and still be in compliance.

"Right up until the end of tonight, if somebody comes forward and says they're ready to start the vaccination process, they're going to find that our leadership is ready to work with them, because we want to keep as many people in the fold as possible. We don't want to see anybody leave," said SLPS spokesman George Sells.

The district says 44 teachers are currently not in compliance with the mandate. They will be allowed due process, but will be put on administrative leave. Starting Monday, those teachers will not be allowed in the classroom.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.