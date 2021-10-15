ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Around 97% of teachers in the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) are vaccinated against COVID-19, the teachers union tells News 4.

Friday is the deadline for district employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. The district says those are not vaccinated can start the vaccination process by Friday night and still be in compliance.

St. Louis Public Schools teachers receive termination letters for not getting vaccinated Teachers and other staff in the St. Louis Public Schools have started receiving letters telling them they're being terminated for not complying with the district's vaccination mandate.

"Right up until the end of tonight, if somebody comes forward and says they're ready to start the vaccination process, they're going to find that our leadership is ready to work with them, because we want to keep as many people in the fold as possible. We don't want to see anybody leave," said SLPS spokesman George Sells.

The district says 44 teachers are currently not in compliance with the mandate. They will be allowed due process, but will be put on administrative leave. Starting Monday, those teachers will not be allowed in the classroom.