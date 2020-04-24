Master Sgt. Blair Bookland (left) and members of the 932nd Medical Group board a 932nd Airlift Wing C-40C aircraft, April 22 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois to support COVID-19 relief efforts in New York. The 932nd MDG commander, Col. Chris Spinelli (right) says farewell and gives his medical staff the “thumbs up” sign as they depart. This latest deployment brings the total of Air Force Reservists mobilized in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to more than 770 around the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)