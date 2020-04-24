Master Sgt. Blair Bookland (left) and members of the 932nd Medical Group board a 932nd Airlift Wing C-40C aircraft, April 22 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois to support COVID-19 relief efforts in New York. The 932nd MDG commander, Col. Chris Spinelli (right) says farewell and gives his medical staff the “thumbs up” sign as they depart. This latest deployment brings the total of Air Force Reservists mobilized in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to more than 770 around the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- About 20 Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing mobilized Wednesday headed to New York to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
Their primary mission will be to provide lifesaving patient care for the coronavirus crisis in New York.
The temperatures of each member were taken to ensure they were healthy before they left.
“I want to thank everyone in the wing for helping our folks get ready to go on this mobilization. By taking care of our Airmen, this allows them to go and take care of fellow Americans,” said Col. Chris Spinelli, the commander of the 932nd Medical Group.
Medical personnel from the 932nd Airlift Wing deploy in support of the COVID-19 relief efforts in New York, April 22, 2020, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois . These members are nurses, medical technicians and radiologists, who volunteered to reply with less than a two day notice. (Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)
Medical personnel from the 932nd Airlift Wing deploy in support of the COVID-19 relief efforts in New York, April 22, 2020, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois . These members are nurses, medical technicians and radiologists, who volunteered to reply with less than a two day notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Estevez)
The airlift wing said this mobilization is part of a larger package of more than 150 Air Force Reserve sending medical Airmen to take care of Americans during the pandemic. More than 770 Air Force Reservists have been deployed.
