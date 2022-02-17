ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A program called 911 Diversion was put in place one year ago to connect people with social workers or mental health specialists who may need them.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said "cops and clinician teams" have responded to almost 5,000 cases since it was put in place under former Mayor Lyda Krewson.
