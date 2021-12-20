MEHLVILLE (KMOV.com) -- An elderly woman killed in a South County house fire Saturday was identified, Mehlville Fire Department said.
The fire broke out before 7 p.m. Saturday on Payton Place Court. About 40 firefighters and paramedics responded to the fire, which was brought under control in about an hour. Firefighters found Helen Roeslein, 91, dead in the front of the home.
Mehlville Fire Department said most of the house was consumed by the fire when they arrived. Because the fire was fatal, the cause is being investigated by St. Louis County Police Department's Bomb and Arson unit. It is believed to be accidental at this point, officials said.
