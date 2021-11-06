(CNN) -- Albert Weber has lived in North Dakota all his life. For about 85 of those years, he has also farmed the land he lives on.
Weber started working on the farm at 6 years old. He is now 91. Today, three generations of farmers work on the Weber's land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.