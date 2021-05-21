FAIRFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An AMBER Alert has been canceled after issued a missing Wayne County, Illinois girl was found safe.
Alli Matthews, 9, was last seen Friday by her father around 6:45 p.m. According to police, Matthews was taken from her home by 59-year-old Teresa Hill.
According to police, Hill turned herself in.
