ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is looking for their next “I Voted” sticker design.
In late September, the St. Louis County Board of Elections began accepting artwork entries in the contest. All artwork entries were advised to be non-partisan and include the phrase “I Voted” or “I Voted in St. Louis County.” There were 224 artwork entries when submissions closed in October.
There are three categories: 6-8 grade, 9-12 grade and 18 years or older. A panel then selected their top three designs in each category:
- 6th -8th grade
- Amiyah Arend, Maplewood-Richmond Heights Middle School
- Mariam Rana, Parkway South Middle School
- Emary Khazen, Christ, Prince of Peace School
- 9th -12th grade
- Matthew Myers, Eureka High School
- Madison Pitzer, Lafayette High School
- Tara Wang, Pattonville High School
- 18 and older
- Kathryn Owens, Brentwood
- Katherine Vogel, Manchester
- James Werner, Valley Park
Voting will open to the public on Nov. 5. The winner in each category will be announced ten days later. The winners will have their artwork professional printed and distributed to polling places in St. Louis County beginning in 2022.
Click here to learn more.
