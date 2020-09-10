ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nine demonstrators received trespassing citations for the night of June 28 when Mark and Patricia McCloskey waved and pointed guns at protesters on Portland Place.
One of those nine people contacted News 4 about the citation since she said she didn't receive it until two months after the incident.
News 4 learned the city counselor is receiving the citations to determine if they will proceed with charges. We also reached out to St. Louis police about why only nine people were cited, and we have yet to get a response to that question.
Among those protesting that night was Democratic Congressional nominee Cori Bush. Her campaign told News 4 that Bush did not receive a citation.
