ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – 9 Mile Garden will close temporarily to support the community efforts to combat COVID-19.
After new health and safety regulations were put in place in St. Louis County, Missouri’s first food truck garden said they will be closed starting July 31.
“Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as our vendors and the community we serve,” said Managing Partner Brian Hardesty. “We are grateful for the support from Affton and the entire St. Louis community. It has been fun to watch everyone enjoy themselves at 9 Mile Garden. While it is sad to close, we look forward to reopening soon and providing a safe place where people can gather, eat, drink, and enjoy themselves and their neighbors.”
All events scheduled at 9 Mile Garden in August have been canceled. Organizers said that during the closure, staff will be collecting donated goods for local charities and working to provide drive-up food events, which are still being planned.
The food truck garden opened on July 3.
