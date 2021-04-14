AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri’s first food truck garden has released its 2021 movie line-up!
9 Mile Garden, located 9375 Gravois Road, will show movies every Saturday night until the end of October on a 26-foot movie screen.
“Movie nights are the perfect time to bring your picnic blankets and chairs, grab dinner with our stellar food trucks and settle in to watch the main feature under the stars with the whole family,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden. “Be on the lookout for occasional movie theme nights with costumes always encouraged!”
Below is the complete line-up:
- 4/17: The Never-Ending Story
- 4/24: The Sandlot
- 5/1: Fabulous Mr. Fox
- 5/8: Uncle Buck
- 5/15: Iron Man
- 5/22: Jaws
- 5/29: Back to the Future
- 6/5: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- 6/12: Moana
- 6/19: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- 6/26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl
- 7/3: Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- 7/10: Avatar
- 7/17: Ocean’s Eleven
- 7/24: Finding Nemo
- 7/31: Batman
- 8/7: Rocky
- 8/14: Ready Player One
- 8/21: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- 8/28: Wreck It Ralph
- 9/4: BumbleBee
- 9/11: Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan
- 9/18: The Wizard of Oz
- 9/25: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- 10/2: Young Frankenstein
- 10/9: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- 10/16: Big
- 10/23: Clue
- 10/30: The Sixth Sense
9 Mile Garden is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Throughout the year, there will be more than 40 food trucks at the foodie haven.
