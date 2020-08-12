ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – 9 Mile Garden is now reopened after temporarily closing on July 31 to support the community efforts to combat COVID-19.
Things are definitely going to be different when guests return to the food truck park. One of the biggest changes is the mask requirement, even while outside will be enforced. They are circles painted on the ground to remind people to social distance.
The park was a big hit when they first opened on July 3, bringing large crowds.
The owners say they’re facing pushback especially when it comes to requiring masks.
Compiling with the county’s guidelines, the bar and the food truck park must close by 10 p.m, and a smaller restricted capacity.
Shorter hours means less business for everyone, including the individual food trucks, but they tell News 4, it's whats necessary right now.
