AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- 9 Mile Garden, a food truck-based entertainment district located at 9375 Gravois Road in Affton announced they will have their grand opening Friday.
Over July 4th weekend, visitors will get their first chance to eat at 30 of the St. Louis region’s best food trucks as well as see live musical acts, an outdoor movie screening, and a variety of family-friendly activities and charitable events.
The roster of food trucks will rotate over time, and local chef and restaurateur Brian Hardesty (owner of Guerilla Street Food) aims for the space to become “a destination where people from around St. Louis and beyond come together to enjoy food, entertainment, and community in a family-friendly environment.”
Another aim of the district showcase local businesses, and so all participants will be from the St. Louis region, and gain further exposure to the community through 9 Mile garden.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the staff is putting into place health and safety regulations to ensure it provides a socially responsible gathering place.
