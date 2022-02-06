WILDWOOD (KMOV.com) -- An 8th grader from LaSalle Springs Middle School died Saturday, the Rockwood School District said in a letter to families.
The letter said the student passed away suddenly on Saturday. This marks yet another death in the Rockwood School District community, which had three employees and two students die just this school year.
Superintendent Tim Ricker said the district will bring in resources to assist during hard times by assembling its crisis team. Counselors will be on hand for students and staff who need it.
He was a passionate son, brother, uncle, teacher, friend, performer. All who knew Bob appreciated his quick wit, love of music, and love of life.
Amy Bratton's heart aches for her friends Vicky and Harry Kiefer, who are now left with just the memories of their son Jake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.