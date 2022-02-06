WILDWOOD (KMOV.com) -- An 8th grader from LaSalle Springs Middle School died Saturday, the Rockwood School District said in a letter to families.

The letter said the student passed away suddenly on Saturday. This marks yet another death in the Rockwood School District community, which had three employees and two students die just this school year.

Superintendent Tim Ricker said the district will bring in resources to assist during hard times by assembling its crisis team. Counselors will be on hand for students and staff who need it.