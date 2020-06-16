ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- A family in Illinois is ecstatic to have their father home after the 86-year-old spent nearly three months in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
George Wadell practically stood up on his own as he was wheeled out of a Chicago hospital but his family says there were times they weren't sure whether he'd pull through.
"The doctors are surprised. He survived. Literally they're surprised he survived," his daughter Zandra Peron said. "They, they may even want to do a case study."
What led to his recovery is the million dollar question. He is known for being pretty active.
"I didn't have no pain, but I had problems breathing and they didn't give me no machine," Wadell said.
He turns 87 in August.
