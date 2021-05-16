CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East family is searching for answers following the death of their 85-year-old father.
Pamela Connors said she got a call in the middle of the night on May 3 from her dad, Jesse Johnson Jr., saying he had been shot in the chest by a stray bullet while watching TV. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he’s spent the last two weeks in critical condition. Connors said he had several surgeries but eventually passed away on Friday.
“My dad went through numerous surgeries, at least four to five including the day of death,” Connors said. “They tried to do emergency surgery thinking they could save him but the bullet wounds were so intense.”
Connors said her father’s home was damaged by multiple shots the night of the shooting. She said Johnson was a Navy Veteran, with a sense of humor and was a dedicated family man.
“To be just be an innocent man at 85 and be shot like that and it wasn’t where he died of bad health or something like that. He had to be shot and killed sitting in his house in his living room,” Connors said.
Connors said she got a call from an investigator from the Cahokia Heights Police Department the day after the shooting but hasn’t heard from anyone at the department since. She worries that no one is investigating her father’s case.
Days after the shooting, Cahokia, Alorton and Centreville merged to form what’s now known as “Cahokia Heights.” Officials said police officers were the only paid positions carried over; a move officials believed would strengthen the police department. However, Connors believes the transition has caused her dad’s case to get lost in the shuffle.
“I talked to a detective the day after my dad was shot and I asked him what is he doing about the investigation?” Connors said. “What he stated to me was when they did the merger in Cahokia and Centreville, he’s the only detective there so they don’t have anyone else and he’s trying to gather information and will contact me and I haven’t had any contact at all.”
Her family wants justice for the father and grandfather who was taken senselessly. “They just aim and don’t know what they are aiming for and my dad has to suffer and be taken away from us for this senseless crime,” Connors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.