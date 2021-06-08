ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A nine figure investment is coming soon to St. Charles County. A deal was made between a New York-based company and Global Wafers Limited, which has a facility in O’Fallon.
The deal brings $800 million into silicon wafer manufacturing at the local plant and creates dozens of new jobs in Missouri.
The wafers are used to manufacture semiconductor chips. A global shortage of the chips has been impacting everything from computers, to cars and video games for months. Missouri will play a future key role in the country’s efforts to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
