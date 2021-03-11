ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mass vaccination event in northwest Missouri on Thursday saw just 300 participants. They had enough vaccine for 1,100 Missourians.

The state-powered mass vaccination event, held in Mound City, in Holt County, was distributing the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The remaining 800 doses will be used at another event in St. Joseph next weekend.

Missouri plans to initiate Phase 2 of vaccine rollout within the next few weeks Speaking from the statehouse Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson said due to increasing vaccine supply, the state plans to begin Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout within a couple weeks.

The even continues a trend of rural mass vaccination events in the state having leftover doses, while many from St. Louis and Kansas City drive long distances to get the shot. Today, several people posted in a popular Facebook group saying they were making the trip from St. Louis to Holt County, which is located between 90 minutes north of Kansas City.

Earlier in the week, Holt County advertised that they had plenty of openings and encouraged anyone to make the trek.