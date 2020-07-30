ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 80-year-old woman was forced to drive to an ATM after being confronted by an armed suspect in a South City Schnucks parking lot.
According to police, the victim was getting into her car in the store’s parking lot on Loughborough when a woman pointed a gun at her and demanded money around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
When the victim told the suspect she didn’t have any money, the suspect reportedly forced her to drive to the nearby ATM at the Great Southern Bank. When the woman could not withdraw money from the ATM, the suspect had her drive to the 7100 block of Virginia, where the suspect got out with some of the victim’s property.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
