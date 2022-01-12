80% of those in Illinois hospitals with COVID are not vaccinated, officials say

SPRNGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Majority of those in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, state health officials announced Wednesday.
“I hear people say, ‘oh I know someone who had the vaccine and they still got sick,’ but please don’t equate someone with a cough, runny nose or sore throat with someone having to be admitted into the hospital and need precious hospital resources,” said Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, “Of the 7.7 million people in Illinois who’ve been fully vaccinated, 0.08% have been hospitalized with COVID.”
The state reported more than 34,000 cases Wednesday. They also reported 144 COVID-related deaths and said 7,100 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. According to state officials, 80% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated.
