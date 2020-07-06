ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials released a new report looking at maternal mortality and they say 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in 2017 could have been prevented.
According to the Missouri Pregnancy-Related Mortality Review published on Monday, the pregnancy-related mortality ratio was 26 deaths per 100,000 live births. The review used data collected in 2017 and shows that the rate of deaths for pregnant women on Medicaid was more than five times greater than the rate for those with private insurance.
Health officials found that Black women are four times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related deaths than white women in the state. Almost 60% of these deaths happen between 43 days and one year after pregnancy.
Just over 40% of injury-related deaths were from car crashes and 33% are due to overdoses and poisonings.
Substance use disorder was an indirect factor in 44% of deaths and a direct factor for 16% of deaths.
State health officials say 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in 2017 were preventable.
After the study concluded these findings, health officials released the following recommendations:
- Standardize practices and procedures across the healthcare system through utilization of evidence-based practices such as AIM bundles.
- Health care systems should increase continuity of care for women in regards to referrals, follow up care, communication, social determinants of health, transfer of care, etc., during pregnancy and the postpartum period.
- All providers should perform validated depression/anxiety and substance use screenings at multiple intervals throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period, making referrals to mental health providers as appropriate.
- The state should increase public awareness of the importance of seat belt safety during the perinatal period.
- Providers should be further educated regarding screening, referral, and treatment of:
- Mental health conditions.
- Substance use disorder.
- Cardiovascular disorders associated with pregnancy (i.e. cardiomyopathy, hypertension, etc.)
- The state should extend Medicaid coverage to one year postpartum for all conditions (including medical, mental health and substance use disorder), even if the woman did not start treatment prior to delivery, to target women whose condition is exacerbated in the postpartum period.
- Expand community outreach to educate women on preconception health to optimize a woman’s health (regarding obesity, tobacco use, chronic medical conditions, etc.) in vulnerable populations to address disparities in health outcomes.
Click here to read the full report.
