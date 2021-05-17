NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in a shooting that occurred in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of North City Sunday afternoon.

A 43-year-old man was shot in his leg at a home in the 5500 block of Davison just before 1:30 p.m. after someone walked onto the front porch and opened fire. Police intially said a 8-year-old boy suffered a "bump" to the head but later determined it was a graze wound.

The 43-year-old was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. Four other people were inside the home during the shooting including a 11-month-old girl and a 11-year-old boy.

No additional information has been released.