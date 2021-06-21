NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Thirteen people were shot in St. Louis Sunday night, including an 8-year-old girl who shot herself in the thumb, police said.

The first shooting happened just before 5 p.m. when a 37-year-old man was driving his car with two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, inside on eastbound Interstate 64 near the Vandeventer exit. As he was getting off the highway, a black Jeep starting shooting at them. Police said the man was shot in the arm and he drove to a local hospital for help. No one else was injured.

Around 5:20 p.m., police said a 8-year-old girl found a gun inside a home in the 4200 block of CD Banks Avenue. She shot herself in her thumb while a bullet grazed a 9-year-old girl's leg. Both are in stable condition, police said.

About 30 minutes later, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 47-year-old was shot in the foot near in the intersection of Linton and Emily. Detectives learned they were wounded during a drive-by shooting. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.

Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. 20th. The 52-year-old was talking to two men inside a parked car when the gunfire rang out. He was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man was then shot in the right leg as he was walking in the 1400 block of N. 9th Street at 6:35 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Identity of St. Louis' 85th homicide victim of 2021 released A man was found fatally shot on the ground in South City Sunday evening.

A few minutes later, a man was found on the ground shot near the intersection of Ellenwood and Gravois in South City. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Around 8 p.m., a 19-year-old was driving on Interstate 55 when someone inside a black car shot at him. He drove for help in the 4100 block of Germania near the South City-South County border.

Sometime around 8:30 p.m., a 41-year-old woman, 34-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man showed up to local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police determined the trio was shot at Fox Park near Victor Street.

Around the same time, a 12-year-old girl was shot in her foot near the 1200 block of South 14th Street in the Peabody Housing Complex. The girl was inside a car with a 40-year-old woman when they got caught in the crossfire.

Then, around midnight, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 4000 block of C.D. Banks as he was getting out of car. He told police he had an ongoing feud with the suspect over a woman. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.