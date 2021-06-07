OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy is dead after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division said the accident happened Saturday afternoon in Camden County.
The patrol said a boy from Waynesville was struck by a propeller when he got out of the boat operated by his father.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
