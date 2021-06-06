ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenage male was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators on scene said the victim was shot in the chest near the intersection of North Tucker and Biddle just after 2:30. His body was found on the sidewalk across from the busy McDonald’s just north of Downtown. It was a sight Misha Marshall never expected to see when she returned from the store.

“Why is this happening? Why is this happening in broad daylight? Why is this happening in my neighborhood?” said Marshall who’s lived in the Columbus Square neighborhood for two decades.

As of Sunday, police have not released any details on a possible suspect or motive, they’re seeking witnesses and surveillance video. Newly elected 5th ward Alderman James Page says he’d like to see more cameras in the area. That’s a short-term solution, but he says the real fix to the escalating violence won’t happen over night.

“Trying to address the root causes of this violent streak we’re seeing, I know that is not a quick fix, that is not a quick answer but I think it is one of the most effective ways to deal with this,” said Page.

Since Saturday, eight teens have been shot in St. Louis City. Four teens were shot overnight near Kiener Plaza, two were shot Saturday afternoon in Grand Center and another was shot early Sunday morning in the Walnut Park neighborhood.

“I see these shootings, these deaths, this gun violence, as cutting off young people with tremendous potential of having any chance of reaching that potential,” said Page.

Police said the Columbus Square area is part of their new summer detail to crack down on violence in and near the Downtown area. They have added patrols and are responding to a number of disturbances according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this weekend’s shootings is urged to call CrimeStoppers.