ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers in the City of St. Louis were called to at least eight different shootings overnight.
The first shooting occurred in the 5200 block of S. Kingshighway, where a man was killed, and a woman was injured around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Less than an hour later, a man arrived at the hospital for treatment after being shot on W. Florissant and Goodfellow. He was listed in stable condition.
The third shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. According to police, a man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of N. Newstead.
Less than 30 minutes later, police were called to Hickory and 11th Street. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim not conscious but breathing. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
Then, shortly after midnight, a man was reportedly in stable condition after being shot on Natural Bridge near Goodfellow.
A couple minutes later, officers were notified that a man who was dropped off at a hospital following a shooting in the 500 block of Davis had died.
A half hour later, officers were called to the 1400 block of Chouteau for a man with multiple graze wounds. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The final shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday at Broadway and Blasé. Police said a man was shot in the groin and taken to the hospital.
Police have not released any further information regarding any of the shootings.
