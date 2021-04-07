ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Eight people have been killed in the City of St. Louis during a violent first week of April, adding to an already torrent pace of homicides in 2021 for a city plagued by violent crime.

On April 1, Alonzo Anderson, 24, was found dead with a puncture wound to his head in the 3500 block of Tennessee Avenue around 7 a.m. No information regarding a suspect in the case has been released. Two days later, a woman in her 30s was found fatally shot around 7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue. The woman has not been publicly identified.

Then, on April 4, Jason Ryan Daniels, 34, was found shot multiple times in the 2500 block of Dodier Street at 11:40 a.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital. A suspect was taken into custody, but St. Louis police report the Circuit Attorney’s Office did not issue charges.

The next day, Mykal Taylor, 20, was found shot inside a crashed car at Goodfellow and McLaran around 2:10 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. St. Louis police said a second shooting victim, 17-year-old Joseph Williams, was found dead in the Jennings jurisdiction. Within the same hour, officers were called to a shooting in the 4600 block of Gravois. When officers arrived, they found William Cooper, 30, dead next to a vehicle. Twenty-Nine-year-old Anthony Brown was arrested and charged in the homicide.

Then, Tuesday evening, an unidentified man was found fatally shot in the middle of the 4300 block of Natural Bridge. A suspect was arrested after flagging down nearby officers, police said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on April 7, a man’s body was found burned in an alley in the 4700 block of Northland.

So far, there have been 50 homicides in the City of St. Louis for 2021, an uptick of about 10 from this time last year. Police said 262 people were killed in St. Louis last year — five less than the record of 267 set in 1993. But because the city’s population has declined since 1993, the per capita homicide rate was much higher in 2020. The homicide pace in 2021 is ahead of last year's pace.