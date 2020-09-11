ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The police pursuit of a stolen car led to a multi-vehicle crash in St. Charles City and left eight people injured Friday afternoon.
Officials said eight people, including four children, were injured after at least four cars crashed near Zumbehl Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway near Interstate-70.
Police said the crash started as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle with three juveniles inside. The pursuit ended when the stolen car crashed into other vehicles in the way.
Three of the victims have serious injuries and the other five have minor injuries.
This is a developing situation and we will update the story as more information becomes available.
