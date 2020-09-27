ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An infant and four adults were injured during a shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis Saturday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., a 32-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and an 8-month old boy were sitting in a parked car in the 4600 block of Vernon. Police said three men wearing surgical masks began firing shots at them from a dark-colored SUV.
The child suffered a graze wound to his head while the 32-year-old woman sustained superficial wounds to her head, face and stomach.
Detectives said the man, who was shot in the back, drove to a local hospital to get help.
Two men who were also standing outside when the shooting happened were also struck by the gunfire. A 26-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital by a private car.
