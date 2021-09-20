ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A total of eight people were killed and 14 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday across St. Louis City.

The first shooting happened in the 2900 block of Kossuth around 1:35 a.m. Friday. Two women in their 30s were killed and a 42-year-old woman was wounded. About six hours later, police say they found a man in his 30s fatally shot inside a car in the 4300 block of California.

On Saturday afternoon, a 20-year-old woman got into a car accident with two men, and then got into an argument with them before she heard shots and felt pain in her back. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Alaska around 3:30 p.m. Police say 40-year-old Shaun Leachman, of North City, was shot in the 5800 block of Delmar around 6:45 p.m. A 31-year-old man was also shot in the head. Both were taken to a hospital, where Leachman later died.

Just before 9:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man shot a 33-year-old man during an argument at Rigazzi's in The Hill neighborhood, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene. Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man, 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were shot at Two of a Kind Bar on Natural Bridge. All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police say.

Sunday afternoon, a man was shot in head in a vacant lot near the intersection of 15th and Mullanphy around 12:15 p.m. He later died. Just after 1:30 p.m., 19-year-old Martrayl Anderson was shot and killed near a home in the 3100 block of Miami. A 27-year-old man was shot in the hip in the 1200 block of N 13th Street around 2:15 p.m. after an argument with two other men.

Just after 4:00 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen in the 700 block of Belt. Detectives learned the woman was inside a car when she got into an argument with a 21-year-old man over a car. During the altercation, the woman pulled out a gun as she threatened the 21-year-old. Police said the man then pulls his hun out and fired shots at the woman. She was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene.

A man was shot in the abdomen in the 4200 block of Cote Brilliante just after 7:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Three hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times as he drove past 14th and Chouteau. He told police the gunman was standing on the sidewalk when he fired shots at his car. The man was struck in his torso, arm, and leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting at Vandeventer and Natural Bridge. Police said someone inside a grey sedan shot at the 27-year-old's car before ramming into his vehicle. About 20 minutes later, 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas was found shot near the curb in the 500 block of N. 20th Street. Thomas was taken to the hospital where he later died. Then, around 2:15 a.m., another man was killed at Brooklyn and 9th Street.

There have been 138 homicides in the City of St. Louis so far this year, which is a decrease of 31% from last year. The city is on pace to have the fewest homicides since 2018.

The violent weekend comes during the first weekend that more than 30 more officers were added to patrol the streets downtown on the weekends as part of a new safety initiative. City officials have said they plan to evaluate the policies and take further steps accordingly after six weeks.