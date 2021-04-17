ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Eight children were taken to a hospital - one of them urgently - after a car overturned on Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening.
The crash happened on westbound I-44 outside the Arch near I-64 at around 7:45 p.m. Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said one juvenile was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Paramedics took seven other children and one adult to a hospital for minor injuries.
No information has been released on injuries.
