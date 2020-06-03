ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police received 30 reports of burglaries or property damage overnight.
According to police, 22 businesses were burglarized and eight were damaged between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
List of businesses burglarized:
- 1009 Locust Ave (Urban Shark Bicycle Co)
- 1300 Washington (US Bank ATM)
- 301 N. Tucker (US Bank ATM)
- 3507 Bamberger (WUTU)
- 3503 Bamberger (Shoe Carnival)
- 2245 S. Kingshighway (Auto Buy Credit)
- 6855 Manchester (Rafferty Automotive)
- 3731 Gravois (Pho & Rice Restaurant)
- 3631 Gravois (Walgreens)
- 3724 Gravois (Mecca Hair Studio)
- 3727 Gravois (Mustafa Market)
- 6411 Chippewa (AT&T cellular)
- 3554 S Kingshighway (Sprint Wireless)
- 5441 Hampton (Sprint Wireless)
- 4651 Chippewa (Foot Locker)
- 9000 Halls Ferry (Metro PCS)
- 26 Maryland Plaza (LuLu Lemon)
- 5207 Chippewa (B Well Pharmacy)
- 4150 N Grand Boulevard (Boost Mobile)
- 5010 Enright (Family Dollar)
- 3737 N. Kingshighway (Imran Pharmacy)
- 3702 S. Kingshighway (GameStop)
Businesses that sustained property damage:
- 3881 Gravois (U.S. Bank)
- 9075 Goodfellow Blvd (Bank of America ATM)
- 4301 Manchester (Simmons Bank ATM)
- 1033 McCausland Ave (Hi Pointe Diner/ Lindell Bank)
- 1910 S. Jefferson (Randall’s Wine and Spirits)
- 8986 Halls Ferry (Lina Nails)
- 4100 Gravois (CVS)
- 4501 Martin Luther King (MC Appliances) - Also site of attempted burglary
The latest break-ins occurred a day after News 4 captured a group trying to break into an ATM live during News 4 This Morning following a night of violence across St. Louis.
Tuesday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that a curfew would be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice for the City of St. Louis. During the first night the curfew was in effect, eight people were arrested, according to police.
During the night in St. Louis County a peaceful protest was held outside of the Ferguson Police Department and officers were seen outside of The Galleria, which has been closed since Sunday. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said officers stopped 25 cars for outstanding warrants and confiscated about 15 guns.
Protests and unrest have been seen across the country since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. That officer, who was videotaped during the arrest, has been charged with murder.
