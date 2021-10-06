JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In a letter to parents, the De Soto School District disclosed a middle student brought a gun to school last week.
Administrators said a 7th grade boy brought a 9mm pistol to school on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. The child was quickly removed from school by local police and he will face disciplinary action.
“We take any threats to the safety of our students and staff very seriously and will investigate each time. We want to thank the administrative team, the De Soto Police Department, our Jefferson County Resource Officer and the students and parents who continue to bring this information to us when they realize that it is critical to report it," Superintendent Josh Isaacson said.
No additional was released.
