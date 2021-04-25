ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 78-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Donna Tracy, 78, was in a 2006 Ford Expedition on Highway Y in Big River Township when the driver lost control at 2:30 p.m.
Officials said the driver couldn't navigate a turn and went off the roadway. The Ford overturned several times and Tracy, of Union, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.