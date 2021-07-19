ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A jobs and resource fair will take place Friday night at Farragut Elementary School in St. Louis.
St. Louis Agency and Training and Employment (SLATE) and the City of St. Louis Department of Health will join the 77th District Greater Ville Jobs and Community Resource Fair from 5-7 p.m. at the school, which is located at 4025 Sullivan Avenue. At the event, there will be representatives from 60 employers and more than 160 resource tables.
The City of St. Louis will be looking to fill more than 100 vacant positions. The positions begin at $15 an hour and have competitive benefits, according to the City of St. Louis.
“Good jobs and better opportunities will strengthen communities across St. Louis,” said SLATE Executive Director Howard Hayes. “I’m thankful to Representative [Kimberly-Ann] Collins for hosting this fair in the Greater Ville and for all of our City agencies collaborating to connect residents to resources they need, especially the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
At the event there will be opportunities for residents to get COVID-19 vaccination information along with an inoculation. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a legal parent or guardian present and documentation showing proof of age to be vaccinated.
