SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was hit by a car and killed in South County Saturday night.
The accident happened in the 5900 block of S. Lindbergh around 8:30 p.m. A man, later identified as 76-year-old Kent Zimmerman, was walking across the road when a 2015 Ford sedan going eastbound on Lindbergh hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people were inside the car at the time. They stayed on scene and refused medical treatment, police said.
