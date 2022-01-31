ST. LOUIS (kmov.com) – An elderly man was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight in North City Sunday evening.
The 75-year-old man told police he was traveling south on Marcus approaching Dr. Martin Luther King around 4:15 p.m. when he stopped at the stoplight.
Two armed men then walked up to the victim’s 1995 red and white Dodge pickup truck and told him to get out. As he got out, they sped off.
No one injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
