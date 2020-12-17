JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was hit and killed Thursday night in north St. Louis County.
According to North County Fire and Rescue, it happened at the intersection of Halls Ferry and Cozens Avenue around 8 p.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 74-year-old Elizabeth James, of Jennings, was trying to cross the street when she was hit. She was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.
Halls Ferry was closed in both directions while emergency crews on the scene.
This intersection is the same spot where a woman and child were hit and killed in August.
The North County Fire Protection chief says this area is not well-lit and drivers tend to speed and accidents are "fairly" common.
