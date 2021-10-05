SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified an elderly man who died after being hit by a car in South County Monday night.
Officials said Gregory Bullard, 73, was crossing Lindbergh at Fox Meadows in Sunset Hills when he was hit by a Ford Explorer. He died at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.