BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 73-year-old man from Kinloch was killed in an overnight crash in north St. Louis County.
A 1993 Geo Prism was traveling southbound on North Hanley Road north of Scudder Avenue when it went under the tow unit of a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia around 3 a.m. Friday, officials said.
The driver of the Geo Prism was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Robert E. Lee.
