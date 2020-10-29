ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being hit by a Jeep in South County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Louise Williams, 72, was walking along Tesson Ferry when she was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Solar Lane just before 7 a.m.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was closed while investigators were on the scene.
