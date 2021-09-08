ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 72-year-old man was killed in a Tuesday evening crash in St. Francois County.
A 2014 Dodge Avenger hit the side of a 2004 Honda VT1100C at 6057 Highway Y just before 6:20 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dodge failed to see the motorcycle while making a left turn and hit the left side of the Honda.
The driver of the Honda, Michael Shaw, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
