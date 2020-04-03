ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parks across St. Louis County closed Friday night as county officials work to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The decision was a difficult one, according to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, who said he hoped the parks could remain open throughout the pandemic. However, warmer weather is creating crowds and leaving the invitation open for people to gather in large groups, according to Page.
"We believe this important and recognize the crowding in the parks and inability to maintain social distancing is obvious," Page said. "We're going to have to limit access until we get through this next period of time."
The county is home to 71 parks. Four of its larger parks, including Creve Coeur Lake, Jefferson Barracks Park, Lone Elk Park and Grant's Trail will have electronic billboards and traffic cones blocking the entrances. Dozens of smaller parks will also be blocked off, some with existing gates and others with makeshift barriers.
The county said park rangers and county police will patrol the park, ensuring the public stays away.
Kathy and Jim Hall live in South St. Louis County and enjoy walking Grant's Trail several times a week.
"It breaks up the monotony," Kathy Hall said. "It's a nice trail, it's an easy walk, there are some hills but it's a nice walk."
She and her husband said people they've passed on the trail are also practicing social distancing, some even walking into the grass to maintain six feet of separation.
With the closure of county parks, the pair is considering the idea of visiting city parks for their daily exercise.
"I would consider it, as long as they don't get crowded and flooded with people because of this," she said.
The closure is expected to last until at least April 22, which coincides with the county's stay-at-home order.
City officials have also taken steps to limit the number of people congregating at city parks. A spokesperson said more than 70 playgrounds have been closed, along with tennis courts, basketball courts and racquetball courts. It has also closed several major roads within its most popular parks.
