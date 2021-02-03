STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that John H. Taylor’s Chevrolet Uplander went off northbound Interstate 55 south of mile marker 154.6 and overturned around 9:40 a.m. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected during the crash.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
