CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS/CNN) – Yvonne Ruzich was killed while heading to work in Chicago.
The 70-year-old, who retired from the Department of Streets and Sanitation, would come to work before 5 a.m. a couple days a week at the Baltimore Food Store near 133rd and Baltimore Ave. her stepson would pull up next to her car to make sure she got inside.
Surveillance video shows the two cars outside of the store when a third car pulls up and two people get out. The duo is then seen walking up to Ruzich’s car, pointing a gun at her and shooting. Ruzich managed to drive away but then crashed down the block. She died a short time later at the hospital.
“I don’t know what to do with my life now, I lost my best friend,” her boyfriend Phil McGivney said. He described Ruzich as a caring grandmother that always made sure everyone was taken care of.
The crime has many in the neighborhood in complete shock.
