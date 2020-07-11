JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Arnold woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning in Jefferson County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Catherine Nichols was driving in the southbound lanes of Highway W just north of Byrnesville Road in House Springs when a driver crossed from the northbound lanes and hit her car head-on.
The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Nichols was pronounced dead on the scene. She was 70 years old and a resident of Arnold.
No other information was released.
